Author Kurt Radder’s New Book, "Anatomy of a Wrongful Conviction," is a Deeply Impactful Work That Sheds Light on the Harsh Reality of the Criminal Justice System
Recent release “Anatomy of a Wrongful Conviction,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kurt Radder, shares the true story of a man who finds himself up against allegations that turn his world upside down as he attempts to navigate the criminal justice system.
New York, NY, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kurt Radder never considered himself a writer, with his true calling being in the world of finance and numbers. But having gone through a life altering experience, he decided to pen his story to help reach others that may have gone through the same thing. Radder’s found new employment in teaching math and science in South Texas and enjoys spending time with his fiancée.
“Anatomy of a Wrongful Conviction” tells the story of Radder’s time in the US legal system, the missteps he took and his journey to find justice for himself. In writing this, Radder hopes to tell his side of the story and to offer some guidance to others who find themselves in the same situation so that they don’t make the same mistakes he did.
From Newman Springs Publishing, “Anatomy of a Wrongful Conviction” also seeks to look ahead, detailing how somebody who’s been through the criminal justice system can move past that and continue their life into a brighter tomorrow.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Anatomy of a Wrongful Conviction” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
