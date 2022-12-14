R.A. Grimes’s New Book, "Purgatory Among the Clouds," is a Thrilling Story of a Young Scientist Who Must Fight Against a Nefarious Plot to Destroy the World
New York, NY, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author R.A. Grimes, a native of Baltimore and a former educator who enjoys music, crafts, art, and spending time with her granddaughter, has completed her most recent book, “Purgatory Among the Clouds”: a captivating drama that follows a scientific excursion into Alaska that turns into the fight to stop a world-ending plot.
“Skye Maxwell is a prominent, savvy young scientist whose ingenuity is recognized and used for ill-gotten gains,” writes Grimes. “Joined by those closest to her heart, they journey from the east coast to boldly trek through the fierce terrain of the Alaskan wilderness. International world destruction is set in motion by a psychopath, but as bonds deepen and love connections flourish, a family is willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity and their loved ones. Greed and corruption fuel the elite and their ruthless associates. A series of threats are initiated after Skye’s latest scientific breakthrough, inciting a response to the inhuman agenda.
“Dissecting the truth proves to be dangerous for Skye and her loved ones as truths unfold. Most military and government affiliations happily assist ‘the Five Stars’—five lifelong inner-city childhood friends—family and mentors of Skye. The readers become intent on helping the protagonist to free everyone from imminent danger. The characters will provoke thought and soften your heart. The main characters risk life and love as they courageously stand up against global devastation.
“Weather manipulations, coincidental tragedies, and abductions are divulged. Fragile bonds and animosity dominate and welcome power struggles and coverups. Skye is just as determined as the powers that be to have her own ‘vision’ materialized. Can humanity be spared the fallout from the power of a few? Readers will relate to the characters as they envision extensions of themselves, appreciating life as they cascade through purgatory among the clouds.”
Published by Fulton Books, R.A. Grimes’s book is a spellbinding page-turner full of suspense and shocking twists that are sure to keep readers within its grasp. As Skye and her friends struggle to put an end to the madmen threatening to end the world and rebuild it in their image, she is forced to question her own motivations as the potential end of the world draws nearer.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Purgatory Among the Clouds" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
