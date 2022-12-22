Michael Calhoun's New Book, "Retribution," Follows a Group of Fighters That Set Out to Defend the American Way of Life from a Dangerous Plot to Slowly Dismantle It
Las Vegas, NV, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Calhoun, a motivational speaker and founder of his own home improvement company, has completed his most recent book, “Retribution”: a captivating thrill right that follows a small team of freedom fighters who set out to defend America from those who would willingly destroy it.
“A small vigilante team comes together in Bel Air, California to right some of the wrongs that are threatening the very fabric of American decency,” writes Calhoun. “Talk is over. Now is the time to take a stand against pure evil. Get ready for a wild ride that takes the reader from the glitzy streets of Beverly Hills to Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, Lake Tahoe, Miami, Cuba, Chicago, Atlantic City, New York, and Las Vegas. A lot of very bad criminals are brutally put to rest but danger for the team is becoming a reality. America is asking ‘who’ could be responsible for these dramatic assassinations of so many highly publicized criminals and ‘why’ is it happening? Is this right or wrong is the moral question to be answered. But who is going to protect the innocent victims? And how?
“‘Retribution’ covers a five-year period that will keep the reader mesmerized and guessing what’s next. The main characters, Carl, who becomes the facilitator of the group, and Laura, the estranged wife of the Senator, fall in love. Senator Patrick Garrity is a despicable human being that in his mind must become the next President of the United States and nobody can stop him. His son, Steven, is sixteen at the beginning of the book and at the age of eighteen becomes the driving force behind the team. By twenty-two he becomes the most valuable player in the National League, a world series hero and at the same time continues his benevolent and very dangerous journey packed full of gripping twists and turns filled with terror at every turn from a hidden foe in hot pursuit. Will the team make it through the ever-present hidden danger that lies ahead?”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Calhoun’s book takes readers on an unforgettable journey to save American democracy as it faces its greatest threat yet. Full of suspense and unforgettable twists, Calhoun crafts a fast-paced drama that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Retribution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
