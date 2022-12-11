International Alternative Rock Duo Hiding In Shadows Release Their Second Single “Crazy Stuff”

Their latest released single and music video "Crazy Stuff" is a nostalgic generic look back at youth. Back too a time when we all felt carefree with no responsibilities and could be impulsive. It was more about the thrill of being alive than the rules and conforms of the adult world. These days pass by fast and so are often recalled through Rose Tinted Glasses.