Brazilian Fusion Restaurant Tapizôn Introduces a New Gluten-Free Menu for a Happy and Healthier New Year

The updated menu for Tapizôn features countless vegetarian and vegan options. For those who opt-out of eating meat, there are plenty of offerings including a new Veggie Burger, the Tapi-House Salad, the Tapi-Pot-Pie, and a Vegan Feijoada with a vegetable-based sausage made by the Beyond Meat company.