Brazilian Fusion Restaurant Tapizôn Introduces a New Gluten-Free Menu for a Happy and Healthier New Year
El Segundo, CA, December 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Not sacrificing flavor for nutritional value, Tapizôn is rolling out a new menu filled with healthy, Brazilian-inspired items —many of which are gluten free.
The New Year is filled with the remnants of holiday cheer and plentiful motivation for pursuing resolutions set forth for 2023. One of the more popular goals people aim to achieve is making more health-conscious choices that benefit their overall well being. Tapizôn, a unique Brazilian-infused restaurant concept in El Segundo, is doing their part to help others achieve that ambition.
Getting creative with their ingredients, co-owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo have curated a new menu filled with choices everyone can feel good about consuming. The flavor combinations are innovative and pay homage to iconic Brazilian culinary artistry. Designed to be healthy while making taste buds happy was a priority for both Petterson and Araújo. They always want guests to leave feeling completely satisfied with the food and the experience.
"Tapizon is dedicated to focusing on serving up natural ingredients and the healthy components offered by a Brazilian lifestyle. We want to stay true to what makes our food and beverage offerings unique, while providing authentically ‘good for you’ options to our customers,” said Petterson
The updated menu features countless vegetarian and vegan options. For those who opt-out of eating meat, there are plenty of offerings including a new Veggie Burger, the Tapi-House Salad, the Tapi-Pot-Pie (with smoked tofu and mushrooms), and the Prato Feito bowl. Tapizôn kept their vegan friends in mind as well, serving up delicious dishes such as a new Vegan Feijoada with Vegan Sausage, Vegan Tapi-Tacos (with smoked tofu and mushrooms), and the crowd-pleasing Vegan Fried Yucca Sticks. Not to mention, all the side dishes on the menu are also vegan.
"We are doing something that has never been done before. We are creating a Vegan Feijoada with a vegetable-based sausage made by the Beyond Meat company. And the best part is, you would never know you’re not eating real meat — it’s healthy satisfaction without having to sacrifice,” said Araújo.
Meeting the needs of customers with restrictive diets truly matters to Petterson and Araújo. They believe everyone should have the opportunity to have an exceptional dining experience, which is why 80 percent of Tapizôn’s menu items and 100 percent of the appetizers are gluten free.
For those looking to have a New Year’s toast or enjoy a little booze, Tapizôn serves up gluten-free beverages like the Original Caipirinha, the Brazilian Cachaça and a variety of flavored vodkas from strawberry and raspberry to blueberry and mint. Just another reason for guests to have a glass half-full outlook when frequenting Tapizôn.
There are also a couple changes in Tapizôn’s hours of operation worth noting. Starting in 2023, this unique Tropi-Cali restaurant will be open for breakfast from 8am - 11am and will serve lunch from 11am - 3:30pm Tuesday through Sunday.
"Tapizôn offers delicious, gluten-free food concepts built around tapioca flour’s versatility. This process is evolutionary! We are here to start a trend and teach a new use for this product. This Brazilian lifestyle parallels the SoCal healthy eating habits, so it could not start anywhere else! Tapizôn is here to offer a new healthy fusion of Brazilian and American cuisine," said Petterson.
With this exciting new menu and extended hours of operation, Tapizôn is doing their part to make this the most wonderful time of the year. “We are thrilled to offer delicious, gluten-free food concepts that are built around tapioca flour’s versatility. This process, in and of itself, is revolutionary. Acting as both trendsetters and educators, we are proving that a healthy fusion of Brazilian and American cuisine is possible," said Petterson.
For those looking to make choices that support an overall sense of well-being this coming year, enjoying a meal at this El Segundo hidden gem is a sure way to start things off on the right foot — and food.
About Tapizôn
Located in El Segundo, CA, Tapizôn is a unique culinary concept born from a friendship which transcends borders and unites cultures. Co-owners Eric Petterson and Almir Araújo created an exciting new food concept called Tropi-Cali: modern Brazilian fusion with a SoCal flair. By fusing natural ingredients and vibes from the Amazon with local flavors and cultures, Tapizôn fosters unique experiences while bringing people together.
Contact Information:
Eric Petterson
(917) 514-4097/eric@tapizon.com
tapizon.com
