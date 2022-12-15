Author Michelle Kirby’s New Book, "Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors," is a Compelling Tale of Acceptance and Jesus's Message of Loving One's Neighbor
Recent release “Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Kirby, follows a group of friends as they prepare to welcome new friends into their community. Although their new neighbors are different from them, Uncle Martin helps them to put aside their worries and realize that everyone must be treated with respect and love, no matter what.
North Pole, AK, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Kirby, a loving wife, grandmother, and Doctor of Christian Counseling who holds a Th.D. in theology, has completed her new book, “Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors”: a beautiful story of acceptance and friendship that centers around a community as they welcome new neighbors that are different from them.
“Rejoin Uncle Martin and the children in this series as they encounter new neighbors in their small Smoky Mountain community,” writes Kirby. “Uncle Martin joins the children during their school break and imparts wisdom about their new neighbors. Jesus said to love our neighbor as ourselves. This is a charming story for all ages and offers hope for your community.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Kirby’s new book is a vital tool for parents and guardians to connect with young readers and help them to learn the importance of accepting and befriending those who may look and act different from oneself.
Readers can purchase “Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
