Author Michelle Kirby’s New Book, "Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors," is a Compelling Tale of Acceptance and Jesus's Message of Loving One's Neighbor

Recent release “Uncle Martin's Porch Tales: The New Neighbors,” from Covenant Books author Michelle Kirby, follows a group of friends as they prepare to welcome new friends into their community. Although their new neighbors are different from them, Uncle Martin helps them to put aside their worries and realize that everyone must be treated with respect and love, no matter what.