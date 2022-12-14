Valbridge Property Advisors Brings Together Southern California, Nevada Commercial Appraisal Offices Under New Leadership

Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced the consolidation of two major regions today under the leadership of Matthew Lubawy, MAI, CVA. The Los Angeles-Inland Empire practice, led since 2013 by Calvin Cummings, MAI, will join Lubawy's existing offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, unifying two well-established, highly respected commercial appraisal firms.