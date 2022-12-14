Valbridge Property Advisors Brings Together Southern California, Nevada Commercial Appraisal Offices Under New Leadership
Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced the consolidation of two major regions today under the leadership of Matthew Lubawy, MAI, CVA. The Los Angeles-Inland Empire practice, led since 2013 by Calvin Cummings, MAI, will join Lubawy's existing offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, unifying two well-established, highly respected commercial appraisal firms.
Los Angeles, CA, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Valbridge Property Advisors, the largest independent commercial property valuation and advisory services firm in the United States, announced the consolidation of two major regions today under the leadership of Matthew Lubawy, MAI, CVA. The Los Angeles-Inland Empire practice, led since 2013 by Calvin Cummings, MAI, will join Lubawy's existing offices in Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada, unifying two well-established, highly respected commercial appraisal firms.
The Valbridge Property Advisors | Los Angeles-Inland Empire office will continue to specialize in commercial appraisal, including all types of income-producing and special-purpose properties, and will incorporate the additional expertise of the Nevada offices, to include hospitality, gaming, and residential properties; right-of-way and fractional interest valuations; and litigation support/expert testimony.
The combined teams have decades of experience appraising single-family homes, multiple-parcel eminent-domain projects, partial interests, and real estate-related businesses (food service, hospitality, and resort/recreational). The combined eminent domain and right of way experience includes specialties in assignments involving school districts, public buildings, mobile home and trailer parks, airports, and railroads.
“With 35 years of high-level appraisal experience and 28 years of managing a successful real estate appraisal company, Matthew is the right person to lead these offices forward,” says Calvin Cummings, MAI, outgoing Senior Managing Director, Valbridge Property Advisors | Los Angeles-Inland Empire.
“We are excited to combine the deep expertise of our practices,” said Lubawy, “as we continue to serve the many exceptional clients in Southern California who have come to expect the very highest standards of appraisal service from Calvin and his team.”
