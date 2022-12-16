Author Angie Miller’s New Book, "Rosie and Her Friend Bill," Explores the Relationship Between Rosie, a Puppy in Need of a New Home & Her New Friend, Bill, Who Adopts Her

Recent release “Rosie and Her Friend Bill” from Covenant Books author Angie Miller is an adorable story that follows Rosie, an adventurous puppy who lives at a shelter with all her friends. When a kind man, named Bill, comes to visit, he can't help but fall for Rosie and quickly adopts her, thus beginning a beautiful companionship between the two.