Author Angie Miller’s New Book, "Rosie and Her Friend Bill," Explores the Relationship Between Rosie, a Puppy in Need of a New Home & Her New Friend, Bill, Who Adopts Her
Recent release “Rosie and Her Friend Bill” from Covenant Books author Angie Miller is an adorable story that follows Rosie, an adventurous puppy who lives at a shelter with all her friends. When a kind man, named Bill, comes to visit, he can't help but fall for Rosie and quickly adopts her, thus beginning a beautiful companionship between the two.
Burlington, NC, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angie Miller, who lives in North Carolina with her husband and their dogs, has completed her new book, “Rosie and Her Friend Bill”: a beautiful tale of the bond that forms between a person and their canine companion.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Angie Miller’s new book centers around Rosie, a lovable puppy that spends every day at the shelter, playing with her friends but curious about the outside world. Her life is forever changed when a kind man, named Bill, visits the shelter and adopts her after falling in love with her.
Full of vibrant artwork and unforgettable characters, Miller takes readers on a heartwarming journey as Rosie grows accustomed to her new home and begins to explore her new life. This riveting tale is sure to capture the hearts of readers from all backgrounds that, like the author, understand how special dogs can be in one’s life.
Readers can purchase “Rosie and Her Friend Bill” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
