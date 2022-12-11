Alternative Liquidity Capital Announces Extension of Offer to Purchase Shares in Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc.
Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended their tender offer for the Shares of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer.
Minnetonka, MN, December 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index LP has extended the expiration date with respect to their tender offer for the Shares of Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. The Purchasers are extending this offer in order to give investors more time to complete the documentation required to participate in the Offer.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership and is not affiliated with the Company. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Company.
Investors should read the Offer to Purchase the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase, the Amendment No. 1 to the Offer to Purchase, and the Assignment Form by visiting their website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
Jacob Mohs
(888) 884-8796
alternativeliquidity.net
