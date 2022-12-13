Loveforce International’s Billy Ray Charles Declares "Seventy is Cool"
On Friday, December 16th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles and give away a book to honor it.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 16th, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The single is by Billy Ray Charles. Loveforce International will also give away a book in honor of the new Digital Music Single.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Seventy Is Cool.” The song is a co-write with frequent Charles collaborator John Chambers. It has a nostalgic Soul music beat and instrumentation. Lyrically, the song is a review of life through different ages leading up to the age of seventy. The goal of the single is to leave the listener with a happy feeling.
In Honor of Seventy Is Cool, Loveforce International will give away the e-book version of The Best Spiritual Quotes by The Prophet of Life. Both the English and Spanish language versions of the e-book will be given away. The book is filled with some of the more popular quotes on spiritual subjects attributed to The Prophet of Life. Included in the book are quotes on faith, mercy, life lessons, humanity and spirituality.
“Just in time for Christmas, we are releasing a feel-good song about aging gracefully and giving away a book of spiritual quotes,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, December 16th only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954
Contact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
