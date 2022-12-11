Paras Biopharma Streamlines Offerings as “Biologics CDMO” and Biosimilar Co-Development as “Paras Biologics”

Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy today revealed that the company has streamlined and enhanced its business activities with the establishment of a division called, Paras Biologics. In addition to its existing biologics CDMO activities and capabilities (this division is now referred to as Paras Biopharma), the creation of Paras Biologics enhances the company’s biologics and biosimilar pipeline for co-development and licensing opportunities.