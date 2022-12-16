Beverly Waters’s New Book, "Toby and Bearpaw," is the Heartfelt Story of Two Boys from Different Worlds Who Form a Fast Friendship They Feel Must Remain Secret
Aumsville, OR, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Beverly Waters, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and enjoys arts and crafts, woodworking, gardening, and traveling, has completed her most recent book, “Toby and Bearpaw”: a beautiful story of a seemingly unlikely friendship between two boys and the obstacles they must overcome to remain close.
“Toby is twelve years old and lives at Fort Gibson, in the Indian Territory (what in present day is the State of Oklahoma),” writes Waters. “There are no boys at the fort his age, and he finds himself lonely for someone to spend time with. When a tragic event strikes his family, he finds himself spending more time alone in his grief.
“One day, he unexpectedly meets an unlikely friend in Bearpaw. He has never known an Indian personally before, and many at the fort don’t particularly like them. Toby becomes best friends with Bearpaw as they share fun activities together and learn from each other. How does he tell his family about Bearpaw though, and what will they think?”
Published by Fulton Books, Beverly Waters’s book is a heartwarming tale of overcoming societal judgements for the sake of friendship and brotherhood. Inspired by the author’s grandfather and his experiences growing up in Indian Territory, “Toby and Bearpaw” is a moving story that will capture the hearts of readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Toby and Bearpaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Toby is twelve years old and lives at Fort Gibson, in the Indian Territory (what in present day is the State of Oklahoma),” writes Waters. “There are no boys at the fort his age, and he finds himself lonely for someone to spend time with. When a tragic event strikes his family, he finds himself spending more time alone in his grief.
“One day, he unexpectedly meets an unlikely friend in Bearpaw. He has never known an Indian personally before, and many at the fort don’t particularly like them. Toby becomes best friends with Bearpaw as they share fun activities together and learn from each other. How does he tell his family about Bearpaw though, and what will they think?”
Published by Fulton Books, Beverly Waters’s book is a heartwarming tale of overcoming societal judgements for the sake of friendship and brotherhood. Inspired by the author’s grandfather and his experiences growing up in Indian Territory, “Toby and Bearpaw” is a moving story that will capture the hearts of readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Toby and Bearpaw” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories