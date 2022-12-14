VyaPay and Opus Management Enter Strategic Partnership
Scottsdale, AZ, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, VyaPay, a payment facilitator (PF), and Opus Management, an industry consulting company offering business management solutions, announced a partnership in which VyaPay's payment solution will be embedded with Opus Management business solutions to build a solid foundation for their clients.
At Opus Management, they are passionate about using technology to create a solid foundation for business owners and to offer the best user experience for their clients.
Beginning today, Opus Management merchants will have the option of processing payments seamlessly, interacting with an easy-to-use paylink, click-to-pay, ACH or other method. Merchants have access to detailed sales analytics through a powerful dashboard, which enables them to track volume, payments per hour, average payments, and customer payment methods.
Now, thousands of merchants can utilize digital payments to lower their DSO and speed up their revenue cycle. All the while improving efficiencies and driving process improvement. In addition, the integration is in line with the rapidly evolving consumer behaviors that have been accelerated by the pandemic, such as the accelerated shift towards digital, contactless payments.
"By integrating VyaPay’s embedded payment solution into our solutions, we are advancing our mission of helping businesses simplify operations, empower their staff and provide the best customer experiences,” said Tim McKee, CEO of Opus Management. “The demand is clear, as is the superiority of VyaPay’s solutions in the market, making this a logical and natural partnership.”
“At VyaPay, we are passionate about our technology to simplify the lives of business owners and to offer the best user experience for their clients,” said Wain Swapp, CEO of VyaPay. “There is a natural synergy with Opus Management, a mission-driven company and leader in the consulting space. We are excited to partner with them to equip businesses with the best tools to save time and increase revenues.”
New and existing customers can learn more by contacting Opus Management.
About VyaPay
VyaPay, LLC based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a Certified and Registered Payment Facilitator helping companies transform their digital payments experience. VyaPay’s platform offers a wide range of features including tokenization, recurring billing, purchase card level III, government card acceptance, and ACH in addition to the ability to accept all major card brands such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Learn more by visiting https://vyapay.com.
About Opus Management
Opus Management provides businesses with management solutions to enable and empower quality and excellence by combining a practical industry experience with an automated set of services. While working to identify the specific business objectives and needs. Opus understands that different organizations have varying approaches to business management, hence, they make the effort to understand and tailor the strategies and methods to the unique needs of your company.
Contact
Sherrie Bryant
833-489-2729
vyapay.com
