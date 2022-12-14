Zeigler Auto Group Backs Josh Bilicki Aboard Live Fast Motorsports' No. 78 for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season

Zeigler Auto Group will be continuing its support of Josh Bilicki as primary sponsor of Live Fast Motorsports’ No. 78 Camaro during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. The Zeigler-sponsored No. 78 Chevy Camaro will debut at Circuit of Americas.