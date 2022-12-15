The City of Arroyo Grande and Play & Park Structures Hosted Elm Street Park Inclusive Playground Grand Opening
Today marks a new beginning for Arroyo Grande residents as community members and Play & Park Structures celebrate the grand opening of a new, fully accessible, and inclusive playground at Elm Street Park.
Arroyo Grande, CA, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Nobody has a playground quite like this, and we want to welcome everyone to come out, take ownership with us, and help us keep it safe and clean forever,” says Anne McCracken, Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande Valley President, who helped initiate this project.
The design for the new Elm Street Park inclusive playground project was crafted with the support of both city officials and Play & Park Structures. This initiative replaced existing equipment for all to use and added new rubber surfacing. Rubber surfacing is widely viewed as the best surfacing option to allow safe and accessible play among those with physical limitations.
The 5,600 square feet playground, designed by Play & Park Structures, applies a comprehensive design philosophy where physical and social inclusion are maximized. The playground’s accessible-minded design meets 4 National Demonstration Site recognitions—
7 Principles of Inclusive Playground Design encouraging play for all ages and abilities, 6 Key Elements of Play: spinning, sliding, swinging, climbing, brachiating, and balancing, Nature Grounds promoting nature in play, and Outdoor Adult Fitness.
This comprehensively designed playground makes a statement to the Arroyo Grande community about the value of meaningful outdoor play experiences for people of all abilities, ages, races, gender, ethnicity, culture, and socioeconomic status. To learn more about what makes Elm Street Park a National Demonstration Site inclusive playground, visit www.playcore.com/nds.
Elm Street Park was funded by a state grant awarded through Proposition 68, Kiwanis Club of Arroyo Grande donation, and the City sale tax fund.
About Play & Park Structures
Since 1976, Play & Park Structure’s mission has centered around developing playground equipment products, programs, and services that enhance learning, create environmental awareness, promote physical activity, and build communities. Learn more at www.playandpark.com.
