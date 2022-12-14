Arthur Adams, Mark Brooks, Simon Bisley Headline Comics Creators Attending FAN EXPO New Orleans

Jim Shooter, Kami Garcia, Klaus Janson, Sweeney Boo, Joyce Chin, Clayton Crain, Gigi Dutreix, Guy Gilchrist, Michael Golden, Bill Morrison Also Among Top Artists, Writers Populating Artist Alley at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 6-8.