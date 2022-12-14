Nashua, NH - Industrial Building Sold
Nashua, NH, December 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Granite Commercial Real Estate (“GCRE”) is pleased to announce the sale of 30 Pond Street in Nashua, New Hampshire. James Prieto, Director of Real Estate, at GCRE represented the seller in the transaction.
30 Pond Street consists of a 6,040 square foot industrial building with 20’ ceiling, one-drive in bay and municipal services.
Granite Commercial Real Estate is a top provider of brokerage, consulting and property development services with millions of square feet sold, leased and developed. Granite Commercial Real Estate is headquartered in Nashua, NH. To learn more about GCRE, visit www.granitecre.com.
Categories