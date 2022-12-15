Electronic Security and Surveillance Exhibition Held in Pune
“PowerMantra” was co-organized by Mantra Softech and PowerTechnics - both working in converting current issues of their clients into progressive ecosystem solutions that coincide with their individual roadmaps.
Pune, India, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This week, the IT hub of India, Pune, witnessed an Electronic Security and Surveillance event that is one of the most exclusive exhibitions organized by Mantra Softech, a leading biometric company based in India, along with Power Technics Infosololutions.
The event was organized to address the challenges of the security industry and resolve them through the latest technologies keeping ease and simplicity at the forefront.
Speaking about the event, Official from Mantra Softech said, "We planned the event such that it had an industry conference, open floor workshops, product demonstrations, and other engagement activities. The event has allowed the participants to engage with leaders and decision-makers from both technology companies."
He added, "The event was very successful, and we are extremely thrilled with the response we got in the event. We look forward to hosting such events in the near future."
About Mantra
Mantra Softech is a leading company in the delivery of security solutions that help businesses improve their operations. Mantra implements innovative solutions to help enterprises become safer and smarter. Mantra Softech has a hi-tech manufacturing facility for biometric products and sensors and offers a wide range of products in the biometric and RFID industries.
The event was organized to address the challenges of the security industry and resolve them through the latest technologies keeping ease and simplicity at the forefront.
Speaking about the event, Official from Mantra Softech said, "We planned the event such that it had an industry conference, open floor workshops, product demonstrations, and other engagement activities. The event has allowed the participants to engage with leaders and decision-makers from both technology companies."
He added, "The event was very successful, and we are extremely thrilled with the response we got in the event. We look forward to hosting such events in the near future."
About Mantra
Mantra Softech is a leading company in the delivery of security solutions that help businesses improve their operations. Mantra implements innovative solutions to help enterprises become safer and smarter. Mantra Softech has a hi-tech manufacturing facility for biometric products and sensors and offers a wide range of products in the biometric and RFID industries.
Contact
Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Arjun Singh
+91-9512032601
https://www.mantratec.com
Arjun Singh
+91-9512032601
https://www.mantratec.com
Categories