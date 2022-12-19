Author Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II’s New Book, “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool,” Centers Around One Man's Discovery of Who He Truly is and His Purpose

Recent release “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II, is the mesmerizing story of a young man with encouraging promise who quickly becomes adrift and confused about his future. Lost and unsure of where to turn, he finds himself signing up for the military and becoming part of something much larger than he ever imagined.