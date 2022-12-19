Author Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II’s New Book, “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool,” Centers Around One Man's Discovery of Who He Truly is and His Purpose
Recent release “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II, is the mesmerizing story of a young man with encouraging promise who quickly becomes adrift and confused about his future. Lost and unsure of where to turn, he finds himself signing up for the military and becoming part of something much larger than he ever imagined.
Mesa, AZ, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II, a retired infantry officer, Airborne Ranger, and a decorated combat veteran who holds a PhD in exercise physiology from Arizona State University and is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine, has completed a new book, “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool”: a gripping and captivating coming-of-age tale that follows a young man named Delbert Spool as he searches to find himself within the American military and discovers his calling as a true hero.
“The story of Delbert Spool’s life is truly an American adventure,” writes O’Connor. “He was a child of Bulgarian immigrant parents who fled Europe as the storm clouds of WWII gathered. From birth, Delbert was physically gifted and unique in many ways. The only son in a small working-class family, he had a typical American upbringing in Hackensack, New Jersey. In his middle-class neighborhood, like many of the children he grew up with, he attended the local Catholic schools where he both learned and suffered the discipline they are famous for. Delbert showed both courage and kindness at an early age, coming to the aid of those in danger despite his own risk. These traits would define him throughout his life.
“As Delbert grew, he became an exceptional athlete, excelling at football and earning a scholarship to the University of Delaware. But college and his dreams were cut short by a string of personal tragedies that introduced him to death. The despair that hardened him and cast him adrift led him to the military, as it has so many young men who lose their direction in life.
“In the Army, Del Spool was forged into a man. His early military assignments provided adventures all their own. A doer, Del chose to join America’s elite military brotherhood by attending Airborne, Ranger, and Special Forces training. He earned an officer’s commission through Officer Candidate School, where he excelled and was a top graduate, honing his leadership skills and learning that always being prepared was the key to excellence.
“During two combat tours in Vietnam, Del’s courage earned him warrior status and the respect of all with whom he served. Some would call him a hero; he was well decorated for his selfless bravery. But Del would just say he did what he was expected to do. Nonetheless, he served his country with honor and integrity. Del’s time in Europe during the Cold War, when the Army struggled to rebuild itself after Vietnam, provided its own set of unique adventures to say the least, yet left Del unfulfilled. And in the rapidly changing peacetime Army, Del chose to leave the service and see what the civilian world had to offer an adventurous, disciplined, highly decorated warrior.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II’s enthralling work takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the life of a man who discovered who he was following personal struggles and trials. As Delbert gains understanding of himself and what he is willing to risk in order to serve his country and fulfill his duties, readers will be left spellbound as they follow along on his path to becoming known as a hero, even if he swears that he never was one.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“The story of Delbert Spool’s life is truly an American adventure,” writes O’Connor. “He was a child of Bulgarian immigrant parents who fled Europe as the storm clouds of WWII gathered. From birth, Delbert was physically gifted and unique in many ways. The only son in a small working-class family, he had a typical American upbringing in Hackensack, New Jersey. In his middle-class neighborhood, like many of the children he grew up with, he attended the local Catholic schools where he both learned and suffered the discipline they are famous for. Delbert showed both courage and kindness at an early age, coming to the aid of those in danger despite his own risk. These traits would define him throughout his life.
“As Delbert grew, he became an exceptional athlete, excelling at football and earning a scholarship to the University of Delaware. But college and his dreams were cut short by a string of personal tragedies that introduced him to death. The despair that hardened him and cast him adrift led him to the military, as it has so many young men who lose their direction in life.
“In the Army, Del Spool was forged into a man. His early military assignments provided adventures all their own. A doer, Del chose to join America’s elite military brotherhood by attending Airborne, Ranger, and Special Forces training. He earned an officer’s commission through Officer Candidate School, where he excelled and was a top graduate, honing his leadership skills and learning that always being prepared was the key to excellence.
“During two combat tours in Vietnam, Del’s courage earned him warrior status and the respect of all with whom he served. Some would call him a hero; he was well decorated for his selfless bravery. But Del would just say he did what he was expected to do. Nonetheless, he served his country with honor and integrity. Del’s time in Europe during the Cold War, when the Army struggled to rebuild itself after Vietnam, provided its own set of unique adventures to say the least, yet left Del unfulfilled. And in the rapidly changing peacetime Army, Del chose to leave the service and see what the civilian world had to offer an adventurous, disciplined, highly decorated warrior.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Gary Roy-Rick O’Connor II’s enthralling work takes readers on an unforgettable journey through the life of a man who discovered who he was following personal struggles and trials. As Delbert gains understanding of himself and what he is willing to risk in order to serve his country and fulfill his duties, readers will be left spellbound as they follow along on his path to becoming known as a hero, even if he swears that he never was one.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Life and Adventures of Delbert Spool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories