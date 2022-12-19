Maggie Thoemke’s New Book, “The Yellow Barrette,” Follows Three People’s Thrilling and Bone-Chilling Search for a Brutal Killer on the Streets of New York
Moorhead, MN, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maggie Thoemke has completed her most recent book, “The Yellow Barrette”: a gripping and vigorous novel about the search for the murderer who killed a young girl.
Morgan Greenwood had a pretty average life, working a stressful job and navigating through her day-to-day as best as she could until she met Lucy. Lucy was the happiest child in her class, the most vibrant soul—until she was killed.
Charlie Ashland had worked hard to become a detective, dedicating his life to the badge, and never left his cases unsolved—until Lucy went missing.
James Lacey had a rough childhood and fast-tracked his career to become a detective, but his entire life gets flipped upside down when he meets Morgan.
The three must work together on a case, with time not on their side, to find a brutal killer hiding in the streets of New York.
Maggie Thoemke is a loving wife and mother of two boys, and she owns a small business in Moorhead, Minnesota. She grew up raised by a single mother, who taught her the value of working hard and took that to heart for her outlook on life. Maggie is an avid reader, crafter, baker, canner, and movie watcher. There is nothing she enjoys more than spending time with her family and friends and, most importantly, her sons.
Maggie writes in this piece from the book, “Since it was Sunday, I thought a trip to Franklin’s, the local art museum, would calm my mind. Work had been stressful the last few weeks, and I needed a distraction. Before heading out the door, I scrambled to grab my headphones, cellphone, and purse. The rain was colder than I had expected, so I threw up my hood and ran down the street to the bus stop. I didn’t bother to drive to the museum since the parking was next to nothing. The bus was late, as always, and when I hopped aboard, a foul smell greeted me. A combination of wet dog, body odor, and dirty diapers; it was potent and repulsive. Finding a seat toward the front, I sat down and pressed my knees up against the seat in front of me; the ride to the museum wasn’t too long, but because of the wet and gloomy weather, I most certainly wasn’t walking today. While soothing melodies poured out of my headphones, the child’s screaming from three rows back still managed to seep through as she protested her mother’s attempts to soothe her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maggie Thoemke’s book keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they read on to discover whether the team can track down the murderer before he kills again.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Yellow Barrette” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Morgan Greenwood had a pretty average life, working a stressful job and navigating through her day-to-day as best as she could until she met Lucy. Lucy was the happiest child in her class, the most vibrant soul—until she was killed.
Charlie Ashland had worked hard to become a detective, dedicating his life to the badge, and never left his cases unsolved—until Lucy went missing.
James Lacey had a rough childhood and fast-tracked his career to become a detective, but his entire life gets flipped upside down when he meets Morgan.
The three must work together on a case, with time not on their side, to find a brutal killer hiding in the streets of New York.
Maggie Thoemke is a loving wife and mother of two boys, and she owns a small business in Moorhead, Minnesota. She grew up raised by a single mother, who taught her the value of working hard and took that to heart for her outlook on life. Maggie is an avid reader, crafter, baker, canner, and movie watcher. There is nothing she enjoys more than spending time with her family and friends and, most importantly, her sons.
Maggie writes in this piece from the book, “Since it was Sunday, I thought a trip to Franklin’s, the local art museum, would calm my mind. Work had been stressful the last few weeks, and I needed a distraction. Before heading out the door, I scrambled to grab my headphones, cellphone, and purse. The rain was colder than I had expected, so I threw up my hood and ran down the street to the bus stop. I didn’t bother to drive to the museum since the parking was next to nothing. The bus was late, as always, and when I hopped aboard, a foul smell greeted me. A combination of wet dog, body odor, and dirty diapers; it was potent and repulsive. Finding a seat toward the front, I sat down and pressed my knees up against the seat in front of me; the ride to the museum wasn’t too long, but because of the wet and gloomy weather, I most certainly wasn’t walking today. While soothing melodies poured out of my headphones, the child’s screaming from three rows back still managed to seep through as she protested her mother’s attempts to soothe her.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maggie Thoemke’s book keeps readers on the edge of their seats as they read on to discover whether the team can track down the murderer before he kills again.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Yellow Barrette” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories