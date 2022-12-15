Christopher J. Lester of Cream Ridge, NJ, Earns the National Social Security Advisor Certificate
Christopher J. Lester has become a National Social Security Advisor Certificate Holder. With this certification, Lester is able to help claimants determine the best time to claim social security.
Christopher J. Lester, Professional Planning Services, Cream Ridge, NJ, has achieved National Social Security Advisor certificate from the National Social Security Association LLC in Cincinnati.
The NSSA certificate promotes advanced Social Security education providing Lester with the knowledge to counsel clients on the best way to claim Social Security benefits to optimize lifetime Social Security income.
Lester of Cream Ridge specializes in helping his clients achieve a plan for retirement income, social security being one part of the puzzle.
It’s absolutely vital to understand the complexities of social security so that I can help my clients,” said Lester. “Having expert help determining when the best time is for claimants to begin taking social security can have a tremendous impact on the quality of his or her retirement.”
The NSSA certificate program includes one day of training and prepares professional advisors for the myriad of questions that their clients are asking. Also, with this training, advisors can guide their clients through the many Social Security options that are available. NSSA advisors are uniquely qualified to help the growing numbers of baby boomers. The program is the gold standard in Social Security certification and training in the nation.
The National Social Security Advisor certificate program was created by CPA, Marc Kiner and Jim Blair, a 35-year veteran of the Social Security Association. With 10,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 each day in the U.S., Kiner and Blair, believe that advisors must be educated regarding Social Security. There are 76 million Baby Boomers nationwide. Boomers are folks born between 1946 and 1964.
“For more and more people, Social Security is going to provide an important part of their retirement income,” said Blair. “NSSA advisors are passionate about helping retirees optimize their benefits over the rest of their lives."
For more information about Christopher J. Lester of Professional Planning Services, go to www.professionalplanningservices.com or call Lester at 732-302-1810.
For more information about the NSSA certificate program, go to www.nationalsocialsecurityassociation.com.
Contact: Christopher J. Lester
Email: chris@professionalplanningservices.com
Phone: 732-302-1810
