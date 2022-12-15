Histria Books and CD Media Launch New Global Imprint – Vindicta Publishing
Palm Beach, FL, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CDMedia, a Global Media Company dedicated to honest, in-depth, and revealing journalism, announces the launch of a new publishing venture together with Histria Books, one of the leading independent publishing houses. This new outlet for free speech, called Vindicta Publishing, will debut next year.
Vindicta Publishing will be dedicated to publishing non-fiction titles on international and domestic affairs that both educate and challenge existing norms. The new imprint of Histria Books will launch with three new important books in the fall of 2023: L. Todd Wood, Paying the Price: The Untold Story of the Iranian Resistance, Daniel Patrick O’Shea, Into the Lion’s Den: An Insider’s View of the U.S. Embassy in Iraq’s Hostage Working Group, and The Dissident by Evi Kokalari, about communist oppression in Albania during the Enver Hoxha regime.
Histria Books is a leading independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach. Named for the ancient Greek city of Histria, an important center of culture, commerce, and civilization in the ancient world, located on the Black Sea coast near the mouth of the Danube, Histria Books continues the legacy of its namesake city by publishing general interest trade books, non-fiction, fiction and literature, and children’s books, as well as scholarly books in a broad range of categories. Its imprints include Gaudium Publishing, Addison & Highsmith Publishers, Prende Publishing, Histria Kids, Vita Histria, and the Center for Romanian Studies.
“We are pleased to partner with CDMedia in establishing Vindicta Publishing,” said Kurt Brackob, director of Histria Books. “At a time when there are fewer and fewer publishing outlets committed to free speech, we are excited to work with an established news outlet like CDMedia to create this new imprint that we hope will have an impact in the publishing world for years to come.”
CDMedia is a global media company with reporters around the world and consistently breaks important stories that legacy media simply won’t report.
“I’m excited to be part of this new imprint,” said L Todd Wood, founder of CDMedia. “The publishing business needs competition that is not scared to print the truth, and Vindicta Publishing will be that voice.”
Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books, including Vindicta Publishing, are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG) and are available from all major booksellers worldwide. For information on publishing with Vindicta Publishing, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact info@histriabooks.com.
