HUBBIQ African-Inspired Jewelry - Holiday Collection
HUBBIQ is a handmade African-inspired jewelry brand for jewelry lovers who prefer contemporary and unique jewelry products for their personal style. The Holiday Collection, which features pearls, snowflakes and the Star of David, is available to shop online with free shipping within the United States till the end of December.
Maricopa, AZ, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The name HUBBIQ was coined from the word "HUB," which means the center of an activity. Like its name, this brand aims to be the center of African-inspired jewelry in North America.
The brand is represented by a collection of bubbles or circles of varying sizes that converge to form an "H" with a huge dot at the center. Its colors are a distinct yellow-orange color (which they refer to as the "Hubbiq Yellow" or the "Hubbiq Gold") and a rich purple color. Their logo is inspired by the Ghanaian "adinkra" symbol called "SUBRA," which means "Water Source."
HUBBIQ is currently fully operated as an ecommerce store with their jewelry pieces being handmade locally in their studio in Arizona. They promote ethical fashion and sustainability by sourcing majority of their raw materials from artisans in Africa and from other small businesses all over the United States.
The woman behind the brand is Ghanaian-American entrepreneur, Francesca Andoh, who aims to use her experience in the fashion industry to promote collaboration between Africa and America.
The HUBBIQ Holiday Collection features a unique collection of handmade jewelry pieces that puts a twist on your Holiday style. The main theme of the collection is pearls, but fused their signature African-inspired style and the Holiday vibe.
Get free shipping all December when you shop on their website for unique jewelry for yourself or gifts for friends and family.
Francesca Andoh
267-307-4138
https://hubbiq.com
