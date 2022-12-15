U.S. Classroom Donations Made by The Meyer Photo + Video Group
Lanoka Harbor, NJ, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With a 20+% increase in sales for 2022, The Meyer Photo + Video Group has given a portion of sales back to classrooms in the United States. Teacher Ms. Frame requested school items such as Mini Magic Boards, classroom magnetic letters kits, fine tip markers, and Superhero Social Thinking Curriculums for her classes in Hidden Hills Elementary School in Phoenix, Arizona. “Most of my special needs students are kinesthetic learners and learn best by doing.” Mrs. Frame explained on her request page on DonorsChoose.org. The Meyer Photo + Video Group donated funds, along with other donors to make this possible and also funded the cost of processing, fulfillment, labor, and materials fees charged by Donorschoose.org, an online charity allowing people to donate directly to classrooms and specifically connects teachers in high-need communities with donors who want to help from afar.
Earlier this year, The Meyer Photo + Video group also helped fund Vanstory Hill Elementary School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which is a Title I school located near a military base. Mrs. Hardwick had requested a Cricut EasyPress 2 for her classroom, stating in a “Thank You” letter, “This Heat Press will allow us to make so many more different kinds of craft projects. I have made stickers for all of my students and now I can venture into fabric. I am always humbled by the generosity when it comes to education. We are experiencing a challenging time in education right now, but we can make it through with the support of others.”
The Meyer Photo + Video Group also donated towards an Indoor Multisport Scoreboard for Middle School 379 in College Point, NY. Mrs. Herbst has explained on her request page, “Our school is only 5 years old and has never had a sports team before. Now that COVID protocols have been lifted, our students are finally being given an opportunity to participate in sports and play against other schools. Unfortunately, we are limited in supplies and resources to get our basketball program started.” Mission Tiger, Kellogg’s primary pro social initiative dedicated to raising awareness and funding for school athletics matched donations on this project, as well.
These are not the only classroom projects funded by The Meyer Photo + Video Group. In years past, they have donated books, school supplies, gym equipment, headphones, chromebooks, magic boards, a dollhouse, and a CD player to other US-based schools.
“We try our best to donate to different non-profits throughout the year,” said business owner, Ashley Meyer. “When businesses make charitable contributions, sometimes classrooms are the last place funds are received. That’s why donating straight to the classrooms is so appreciated and needed. Often, we get letters and photos from students that show exactly how the fund are being used.”
About The Meyer Photo + Video Group
The Meyer Photo + Video Group offers affordable event photography and videography within the state of New Jersey. Primarily focused on weddings, the business strives to offer high-quality services at rates that do not cause additional financial pressure on engaged couples. The Meyer Photo + Video Group also gives back to the community with various charitable donations throughout the year with an emphasis on the special needs community. To learn more, visit meyerphotovideo.com.
Contact
The Meyer Photo + Video Group
Ashley Meyer
732-497-8861
www.meyerphotovideo.com
Earlier this year, The Meyer Photo + Video group also helped fund Vanstory Hill Elementary School in Fayetteville, North Carolina, which is a Title I school located near a military base. Mrs. Hardwick had requested a Cricut EasyPress 2 for her classroom, stating in a “Thank You” letter, “This Heat Press will allow us to make so many more different kinds of craft projects. I have made stickers for all of my students and now I can venture into fabric. I am always humbled by the generosity when it comes to education. We are experiencing a challenging time in education right now, but we can make it through with the support of others.”
The Meyer Photo + Video Group also donated towards an Indoor Multisport Scoreboard for Middle School 379 in College Point, NY. Mrs. Herbst has explained on her request page, “Our school is only 5 years old and has never had a sports team before. Now that COVID protocols have been lifted, our students are finally being given an opportunity to participate in sports and play against other schools. Unfortunately, we are limited in supplies and resources to get our basketball program started.” Mission Tiger, Kellogg’s primary pro social initiative dedicated to raising awareness and funding for school athletics matched donations on this project, as well.
These are not the only classroom projects funded by The Meyer Photo + Video Group. In years past, they have donated books, school supplies, gym equipment, headphones, chromebooks, magic boards, a dollhouse, and a CD player to other US-based schools.
“We try our best to donate to different non-profits throughout the year,” said business owner, Ashley Meyer. “When businesses make charitable contributions, sometimes classrooms are the last place funds are received. That’s why donating straight to the classrooms is so appreciated and needed. Often, we get letters and photos from students that show exactly how the fund are being used.”
About The Meyer Photo + Video Group
The Meyer Photo + Video Group offers affordable event photography and videography within the state of New Jersey. Primarily focused on weddings, the business strives to offer high-quality services at rates that do not cause additional financial pressure on engaged couples. The Meyer Photo + Video Group also gives back to the community with various charitable donations throughout the year with an emphasis on the special needs community. To learn more, visit meyerphotovideo.com.
Contact
The Meyer Photo + Video Group
Ashley Meyer
732-497-8861
www.meyerphotovideo.com
Contact
The Meyer Photo + Video GroupContact
Ashley Meyer
732-497-8861
www.meyerphotovideo.com
Ashley Meyer
732-497-8861
www.meyerphotovideo.com
Categories