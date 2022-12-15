FPC of Bangor, ME, an Executive Search Firm, Announces New Leadership
Lake Sucess, NY, December 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced that FPC of Bangor, ME will be under new ownership. Founded by Gilly Hitchcock, the office is now owned by Phil DeSoto. FPC of Bangor will continue to specialize in the Pulp and Paper industry.
Phil has over 30 years of industrial experience mostly within the Pulp and Paper industry. He has held chemical sales roles, as well as industrial manufacturing sales & marketing, medical device sales, and project engineering roles. Most recently, Phil managed the New England region for Dubois Chemicals. While there, he provided cost savings performance and value to the mills. Phil has a BS in Mechanical Engineering Technology from University of Maine.
Phil will be responsible for projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.
On why Phil chose to take ownership of FPC of Bangor he said, “I have known Gilly for many years as a colleague within the paper industry, and a trusted friend within the recruiting industry. I have always wanted to be a business owner, so when Gilly approached me to purchase FPC Bangor, the more I learned, the more excited I became to be part of the FPC family. I am honored to continue the legacy of FPC Bangor into the next chapter and years to come.”
"I am grateful to have spent nearly 25 years as owner of FPC of Bangor. Now that I’ve decided to retire, it’s time I pass the baton to Phill DeSoto. Phil has spent most of his career in the Pulp and Paper industry and I have great confidence he will successfully run FPC of Bangor. I wish him and the entire FPC network the best of luck,” said Gilly Hitchcock, founder of FPC of Bangor.
“Gilly has been an integral member of FPC for over 25 years. She epitomizes everything we look for in a franchise owner, recruiter, board member and friend. We wish her the best of luck in retirement. I am equally happy that Phil DeSoto will be taking ownership of FPC of Bangor. He is a veteran in the Pulp and Paper industry and his immense professional experience will ensure FPC of Bangor’s continued success,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.
Contact FPC of Bangor at 207-747-2474, via email at pdesoto@fpcbangor.com or visit www.fpcbangor.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 65 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National Abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
