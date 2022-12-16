Logicube® Partners with Avatu for Digital Forensic Sales in the UK. Avatu's Reach and Stellar Reputation Expands Logicube's Peerless Product Presence in the UK Market.
Chatsworth, CA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Logicube® Inc., The global leader in digital forensic imaging technology, has announced a partnership with Avatu Ltd. as its new authorized resellers in the United Kingdom, to represent the company’s premier lines of forensic imaging solutions and hard drive duplication products.
After nearly two decades of representation in the UK market through cooperation with TAP Systems as its reseller, Logicube’s new partnership with the UK’s leading supplier of forensic and cyber security gear represents not only Logicube’s determined intent in achieving a greater share of the duplication market but also a recognition and appreciation on the part of Avatu of the great value and expanded options that Logicube’s products provide to its clients.
“We are very thankful for the support and representation that TAP Systems, and its visionary leader Andy Piper, provided to our company for nearly 20 years and in doing so creating a well-established and loyal customer base for our premier products in UK’s highly sophisticated market,” commented Farid Emrani, President and CEO of Logicube. “Now, through our new partnership with Avatu, we are pleased and honored to have the support and endorsement of the country’s leading forensic resellers who can expertly supply our products to an expanded client set, with confidence," continued Emrani.
“Forensic investigators are faced with a staggering number of challenges and evolving technologies in gathering potential digital evidence. Whether it is in the field or in the lab, they need to be equipped with the right solution to quickly capture evidence data from any source they encounter, at the highest speeds, and with maximum reliability and confidence. Logicube’s products have been designed to streamline the evidence collection process and meet the technological challenges faced by law enforcement, government, and corporate security investigators, now and in the future,” commented Joe Jouhal, Managing Director of Avatu Ltd. “By adding Logicube to our family of manufacturer partners, we are pleased to be able now to offer best-in-class products of a well-established company, with an impressive pedigree and global reputation, to our discerning clients and customers,” continued Jouhal.
About Logicube
Logicube is the world’s leader in hard drive duplication and digital forensic solutions. Founded in 1993, with headquarters in Chatsworth, California, Logicube is dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, state-of-the-art solutions for users worldwide. The company’s products are sold direct to users, through international distributors and authorized dealers world-wide. Visit their website at http://www.logicube.com.
About Avatu
Avatu (formerly Data Duplication) is the leading independent provider of digital forensic tools in the UK. Avatu has more than 25 years of experience advising and supporting UK organizations dealing with digital investigation challenges. Visit their website at http://www.avatu.co.uk
Logicube Media Contact:
Farid Emrani
President & CEO
Logicube, Inc.
femrani@logicube.com
818-700-8488
Avatu Ltd Contact:
Joe Jouhal
Managing Director & CEO
Avatu Ltd.
info@avatu.co.uk
+44-(0)129-661-2121
