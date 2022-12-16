Navid Media Announces Personalized and Affordable Brand Building, Digital Marketing, Website Design, and More
Los Angeles, CA, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Navid Media Branding & Digital Marketing Agency today announced the launch of its brand building, digital marketing, and website design and development services to support startups and small businesses as they prepare for 2023.
Navid Media helps startups and small businesses in the Food & Beverage (CPG) and Fitness (MMA, CrossFit, Bodybuilding) industries with personalized and affordable branding and digital marketing services. Navid Media's services include brand building, digital marketing, SEO optimization, E-commerce, website design and development, graphic design, product package and label design, promotional material design & production, and startup strategy consultation.
"As entrepreneurs and startup founders, we know the importance of brand awareness and digital marketing for startups and small businesses. We also know the pain of overpaying for these services. Unfortunately, a lot of creative and digital agencies take advantage of startups and small businesses. At Navid Media, we help our fellow startup founders and small business owners by providing them with personalized and affordable branding, digital marketing, website design and development, product package and label design, startup consultation, and more," says Management of Navid Media, Inc. "We truly care about the success of startups and small businesses. We provide personalized and high-quality services at an affordable rate. For a limited time, we’re offering financing for those in need of our services to take their company to that next level," says Management of Navid Media, Inc.
Navid Media prides themselves on providing affordable and high levels of personalized service, and on using data, consumer psychology, and the latest marketing trends and tools to increase brand awareness, increase customer base, penetrate new markets, and expand reach.
What distinguishes Navid Media?
Personalized and affordable services tailored to your budget and goals.
Data-driven and ROI-focused services by entrepreneurs, marketers, developers, and designers.
Navid Media offers financing.
All creative and digital services offered by Navid Media will be available starting on December 15, 2022. Navid Media is currently offering FREE discovery calls to all new clients for a limited time. For more information, visit https://navid-media.com
Navid Media, Inc. is a branding and marketing agency based out of Los Angeles, California. NavidMedia services Los Angeles, CA, Orange County, CA, San Francisco, CA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Austin, TX, St. Louis, MO, Charlotte, NC, Durham-Raleigh, NC, NYC, NY, Washington DC, and more.
Hello@navid-media.com | Navid-Media.com
Contact
Navid Naji
949-266-2178
navid-media.com
Categories