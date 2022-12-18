Funny, New... "Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes" Book Just Released
The Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes... is packed full of hilarious dad jokes that will make you and your friends laugh... a lot.
Green Bay, WI, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “As the self-proclaimed, Godfather of Dad Jokes, I felt it was my solemn duty to step it up a bit with actual hilarious jokes,” says Nick Hetcher, author of the new book, the Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes.
Sixty-Seven year old Nick Hetcher is still a “kid at heart.” He started writing jokes in the high school newspaper, left college early, and moved to Hollywood to become a standup comedian, but ended up becoming a radio DJ. He then wrote a joke service for disc jockeys called, “In the Bag Jokes” and mailed it to them in a brown paper lunch bag back in the early 1980s.
Fast forward 4 kids, 15 grandkids, and 2 great-grandkids later... Hetcher wrote his first joke book called, "The Coffee Joke Book" in 2018, which is available on Amazon, along with his new joke book, the "Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes." It's a collection of over 1,000 hilarious jokes that “don't suck,” as he would say.
“I got tired of everybody thinking dad jokes are old, stale, unfunny jokes that just make dads look stupid and uncool. I wanted to collect and write dad jokes that are actually funny and don't suck,” says Hetcher.
The "Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes" book is not really an encyclopedia per se, but that's part of the weird Hetcher humor. For the price of a nicer “greeting card,” with only one joke, you get an entire joke book with over a thousand jokes.
“This book makes a great gift, so make sure to have several copies on hand to give to the joke lovers in your life. Actually, anybody who is a dad, ever wanted to be one, or who ever had a dad. Order several copies please, I need a vacation.”
Hetcher also does dad jokes at: YouTube.com/NickHetcher. And, Daily Recorded Jokes at: 888-456-JOKE (5653)
The Encyclopedia of Dad Jokes is the latest from the Coffee Table Book Press.
Get this book now (cheap) on Amazon at: DadJokeBook.com.
