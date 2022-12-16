Rugged Outdoor 12” Touch Screen Monitors
Super Bright, Water Resistant, Outdoor Monitor, 12 Inch
Arlington Heights, IL, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TRU-Vu Monitors is a leading provider of industrial-grade monitors and touch screens. They recently introduced a rugged outdoor panel-mount touch screen ideal for use in truck scale terminals, automated truck ticketing and load-out systems and are deployed in the inspection, marine, oil & gas sectors, Industrial and transportation industries.
This 12” weatherproof touch monitor that features a rugged water resistant stainless steel panel mount enclosure. Flush mount this unit into any panel, cabinet, door, or wall. It is impervious to liquids, rust, and corrosion. It is rated NEMA 4X. This weatherproof monitor will easily withstand the elements outdoors. It is also ideal for wash-down environments. For this reason, it is widely used in industrial and food processing plants. The touch screen features 5-wire resistive touch technology.
The SRMHXTRWP-12R-36 is a rugged, industrial-grade 12” Sunlight Readable touch screen.
• Super-high visibility. With 1,500 nits brightness, this model is 5X brighter than standard screens. It is ideal for use in direct sunlight. A automated ambient light sensor dims and brightens the panel based upon ambient light conditions.
• Suitable for any environment. The corrosion-resistant, waterproof stainless steel enclosure withstands rain sleet and snow. It will operate in temperatures from -22° to +185°F
• Rugged and reliable. Industrial-grade design, 24/7/365 operation, exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment for shock and vibration, and our full 3-year warranty ensure long-term reliable performance
• Simple installation and compatibility. Unique panel-mount design ensures quick installation. Analog and digital video inputs, and 9-36 VDC.
• Available in sizes from 8” to 23.8”
For More Information, please contact:
Cindy Garland
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
925 E. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004 USA
phone: 847-259-2344
email: info@tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, Medical-Grade, Zero-Bezel, Panel-mount and more. All monitors can also be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements. They are backed by a full 3-year warranty
This 12” weatherproof touch monitor that features a rugged water resistant stainless steel panel mount enclosure. Flush mount this unit into any panel, cabinet, door, or wall. It is impervious to liquids, rust, and corrosion. It is rated NEMA 4X. This weatherproof monitor will easily withstand the elements outdoors. It is also ideal for wash-down environments. For this reason, it is widely used in industrial and food processing plants. The touch screen features 5-wire resistive touch technology.
The SRMHXTRWP-12R-36 is a rugged, industrial-grade 12” Sunlight Readable touch screen.
• Super-high visibility. With 1,500 nits brightness, this model is 5X brighter than standard screens. It is ideal for use in direct sunlight. A automated ambient light sensor dims and brightens the panel based upon ambient light conditions.
• Suitable for any environment. The corrosion-resistant, waterproof stainless steel enclosure withstands rain sleet and snow. It will operate in temperatures from -22° to +185°F
• Rugged and reliable. Industrial-grade design, 24/7/365 operation, exclusive TRU-TUFF treatment for shock and vibration, and our full 3-year warranty ensure long-term reliable performance
• Simple installation and compatibility. Unique panel-mount design ensures quick installation. Analog and digital video inputs, and 9-36 VDC.
• Available in sizes from 8” to 23.8”
For More Information, please contact:
Cindy Garland
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.
925 E. Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004 USA
phone: 847-259-2344
email: info@tru-vumonitors.com
About the Company:
TRU-Vu Monitors offers over 200 models of industrial-grade LCD monitors and touch screens. This includes Sunlight Readable, Medical-Grade, Zero-Bezel, Panel-mount and more. All monitors can also be modified or customized to meet your exact requirements. They are backed by a full 3-year warranty
Contact
TRU-Vu Monitors, Inc.Contact
Cindy Garland
847-259-2344
tru-vumonitors.com
https://tru-vumonitors.com/
Cindy Garland
847-259-2344
tru-vumonitors.com
https://tru-vumonitors.com/
Categories