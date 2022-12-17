Telgian Celebrates 5 Years of Support for the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial
Phoenix, AZ, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Holdings, Inc. is a proud supporter of numerous community organizations, programs, and initiatives. And recently, the company celebrated five years of support for the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial (Tbird2). Located in Scottsdale, Arizona, Tbird2 is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization whose goal is to preserve the history and culture of aviation in the area, as well as to provide a tribute to our veterans, a unique educational tool for children, an aviation scholarship program, and support for Dogs4Vets.
“As a history and aviation buff, as well as a parent of a US Naval Academy graduate, I am a firm believer in supporting those who honor our military. And I am pleased that Telgian can provide ongoing support to the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial,” says Telgian President and CEO, James Tomes.
During World War II, the Scottsdale airfield known as Thunderbird Field II was built to train U.S. Army Air Corps pilots. Thunderbird Field II graduated 5,500 students, three times greater than the entire total contemplated by the Air Forces’ original expansion program and gained a widespread reputation for the thoroughness of instruction and high caliber men and women graduates. In fact, Thunderbird Field II pilots flew nearly 26,500,000 miles, more than 3,000 times around the globe at the equator.
Rudy R. Miller, Chairman of the Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee, Tbird2, remarked, “On behalf of our organization, I would like to thank Jim Tomes, Chief Executive Officer of Telgian, a national and international company, for their continued support of the Tbird2’s mission commitment.”
The highlight of the Scottsdale Airport complex, the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial includes a park-like plaza and monument to our nation’s brave fighting men and women with information on Thunderbird Field II and its military history. In 2018, a Boeing-Stearman PT-17, the same aircraft used for training during WWII, became its centerpiece.
Within the facility, visitors can learn more about the Stearman aircraft and Arizona’s contribution to WWII, as well as Thunderbird Field II. From pilots to airframe and power plant mechanics, avionics to air traffic controllers, the memorial provides an extraordinary history lesson for all ages.
About Telgian
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is comprised of two business units, Telgian Fire Safety and Telgian Engineering & Consulting. Combined, they offer comprehensive fire, security, life safety consulting and engineering / design services, partnering with clients to produce innovative solutions that reduce exposure to loss from fire and disasters.
Telgian Fire Safety (TFS) provides Fire Life Safety Systems testing, inspections and repair of Fire Sprinkler Systems, Fire Alarm Systems, Fire Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency/Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm and Elevator Monitoring.
A full-service global engineering and risk consulting firm, Telgian Engineering & Consulting (TEC), specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC offers professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses. These include fire protection engineering, security risk consulting, emergency management and operations continuity and more.
