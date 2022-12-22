Author Alice Joiner’s New Book, "Accessory to Stolen Love," Follows a Young Man and Woman Whose Friendship Blossoms Into Much More, Despite His Engagement to Another
Recent release “Accessory to Stolen Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Joiner, is a stirring tale that centers around Maria, who, after discovering feelings deep within her for her friend, Santos, is shocked to find out he feels the same way about her. Although he is engaged to her friend, Ana, Maria and Santos share an intimate night that threatens to ruin both their lives.
Oklahoma City, OK, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alice Joiner, a proud mother and grandmother who’s spent most of her career as an entrepreneur in various industries such as real estate and mortgage brokerage, has completed her new book, “Accessory to Stolen Love”: a captivating story of a love affair between two friends, and how the resulting fallout affects both their mental and emotional health, as well as the innocent bystander who is betrayed by both of them. Her other published works include her memoir, “Retirement: The First 30 Days,” also from Newman Springs Publishing.
“Initially, she felt lost and abandoned amid grief and loneliness among many fears,” writes Joiner. “She knew that she was not alone for there was someone there in the darkness with her. 'How could this be?' she would often ask herself. She knew that family and friends were holding her hands, rather in person or spiritually. They were there but not like the presence sitting beside her. The love she felt surrounding her led her through that darkness onto a pathway she had yet to explore—one that allowed her to build a successful career, to reconnect with a lost love, to become entangled in an inappropriate relationship, to forgiveness. Letting go of what had been giving her life was truly a hard act to do.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Alice Joiner’s stunning novel is a powerful character-driven drama that will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. A compelling examination of the emotional turmoil and havoc that an affair has on the lovers and those they hurt, Joiner weaves an expertly paced narrative that is sure to leave readers wanting more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Accessory to Stolen Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; if the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
