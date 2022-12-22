Author Alice Joiner’s New Book, "Accessory to Stolen Love," Follows a Young Man and Woman Whose Friendship Blossoms Into Much More, Despite His Engagement to Another

Recent release “Accessory to Stolen Love,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Alice Joiner, is a stirring tale that centers around Maria, who, after discovering feelings deep within her for her friend, Santos, is shocked to find out he feels the same way about her. Although he is engaged to her friend, Ana, Maria and Santos share an intimate night that threatens to ruin both their lives.