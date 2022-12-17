Axiomtek’s Latest All-in-One Self-Service Kiosk with Intel® Smart Display Module – SSK515
Axiomtek's SSK515 is an All-in-one lightweight self-service kiosk that comes with rich I/O features, a smart display module, and supports various peripherals ideal for an array of different industries.
City of Industry, CA, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is pleased to announce the SSK515, an AIO (All-In-One) self-service kiosk featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD LCD display with a 10-point PCAP touch screen and 300 nits of brightness. The self-service kiosk supports the Intel® Core™ i5/i3 or Intel® Celeron® processors and is equipped with two 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slots for system memory up to 64GB. It has an M.2 Key M 2280 slot for SSD and an M.2 Key E 2230 slot for 4G/LTE/Wi-Fi connections. The SSK515 can be widely used in various industries including entertainment, hospitality, retail, transportation, and more.
The SSK515 features the integrated plug-and-play Intel® SDM-L (Smart Display Module-Large), which provides high flexibility for system upgrade and maintenance. Plus, this self-service kiosk supports various peripheral integration and e-payment devices for rapid deployment used on different applications. The AIO kiosk comes with rich I/O connectors including one GbE LAN, four USB 3.0 type A, and one MIC-in and line-out to support frequently used store counter equipment, for instance, 2D barcode scanner, thermal printer, speakers, and NFC card reader.
“Self-service kiosk indeed drives smarter processes and operating efficiency to avoid long queues and wait times for a better consumer experience. Axiomtek’s SSK515 can be broadly applied in brick-and-mortar stores through its high flexibility and stability as the ideal solution,” said Tony Chang, the product manager of the Retail Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer's integration requirements and achieve faster time to market to meet their expectations.”
When it comes to the applied environment, the slim design of SSK515 is lightweight and has a thickness of less than 90 mm, which makes deployment easy and blends seamlessly with its surroundings. In addition to its unique design, this stylish self-service kiosk can be placed on a countertop or wall mount according to customers’ needs.
Axiomtek’s self-service kiosk SSK515 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customizable services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
The SSK515 features the integrated plug-and-play Intel® SDM-L (Smart Display Module-Large), which provides high flexibility for system upgrade and maintenance. Plus, this self-service kiosk supports various peripheral integration and e-payment devices for rapid deployment used on different applications. The AIO kiosk comes with rich I/O connectors including one GbE LAN, four USB 3.0 type A, and one MIC-in and line-out to support frequently used store counter equipment, for instance, 2D barcode scanner, thermal printer, speakers, and NFC card reader.
“Self-service kiosk indeed drives smarter processes and operating efficiency to avoid long queues and wait times for a better consumer experience. Axiomtek’s SSK515 can be broadly applied in brick-and-mortar stores through its high flexibility and stability as the ideal solution,” said Tony Chang, the product manager of the Retail Team at Axiomtek. “Moreover, we have the capability to assist with any customer's integration requirements and achieve faster time to market to meet their expectations.”
When it comes to the applied environment, the slim design of SSK515 is lightweight and has a thickness of less than 90 mm, which makes deployment easy and blends seamlessly with its surroundings. In addition to its unique design, this stylish self-service kiosk can be placed on a countertop or wall mount according to customers’ needs.
Axiomtek’s self-service kiosk SSK515 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customizable services, please visit our website at us.axiomtek.com or contact us by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
Axiomtek USAContact
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories