Margaret Larson’s New Book, "Little Marjorie Ann: Who's at the Table?" Is a Riveting Tale of a Little Girl and Her Family Who Invite a New Member Into Their Lives
Burien, WA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Margaret Larson, a wife, mother, and a family nurse practitioner who is passionate about caring for her patients in her privately owned practice in Burien, Washington, has completed her most recent book, “Little Marjorie Ann: Who's at the Table?”: a captivating tale of a little girl who, along with her siblings, finds a surprising new member of their family waiting for them at the dining room table.
“In ‘Little Marjorie Ann: Who’s at the Table?’ it is 1937 in a small town in North Dakota where Little Marjorie Ann and her family lived in the basement of the one-room schoolhouse,” writes Larson. “She is the youngest of three and is full of adventure and curiosity. Her sister, Laurie, is the middle child and is impatient with her younger sister. Little Marjorie Ann loves and admires her older brother, Bob. He is so smart and inventive and likes to challenge his sisters. Their parents are smart and educated. Mom is the schoolteacher, and Dad is the principal.
“Little Marjorie Ann is a young child who finds adventure, fun, and happiness in every day. Her positive attitude flows throughout the stories as her family travels west from North Dakota. The beauty of the stories is that the family is close, and the parents encourage the children to follow their dreams.”
Published by Fulton Books, Margaret Larson’s book is inspired by the childhood of the author’s mother, Marjorie Ann, who’s life mirrors Little Marjorie Anne. Full of vibrant artwork and charming characters, “Little Marjorie Ann: Who’s at the Table” will transport readers to a bygone era in which children found adventure outdoors and families spent quality time together.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Little Marjorie Ann: Who's at the Table?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
