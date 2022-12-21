Fred Stewart’s New Book, "Soul Secrets," is an Enthralling Collection of Stories from the Author's Life That Explores Topics of Clairvoyance and Soul Healing
Holden, MA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Fred Stewart, who has performed group energy healings and continues to mentor other sensitives in his retirement, has completed his most recent book, “Soul Secrets: The Discovery Years”: a powerful series of stories and reflections on the author’s journey through life and the world around him.
“Soul Secrets” is the narrative of an old soul and energy healer introducing the journey of an artisan. The author includes his knowledge of soul retrieval therapy, past life recall, surreal observations, friends, colors, body language, dreams, and psychic senses reconciling with locations and their underlying influences. Mr. Stewart shows his passion for spiritual depth exploring the gray areas of life, while discussing the properties of truth, trust, and faith. As a companion and extension to the author’s recent book, “Standing Tree,” “Soul Secrets” is written for those on a spiritual quest; each topic tugs at familiar issues deserving soulful insights and perspective. Within each chapter are ascending thoughts concerning clairvoyant sensitivities and mysteries thereof. There are humorous encounters with childhood and “you can’t make this stuff up” family episodes as well. Commentaries are woven alongside each story as Fred takes the reader on a journey of awareness offering episodes of enlightenment. “Soul Secrets” is a true mission of discovery.
Published by Fulton Books, Fred Stewart’s book is a thought-provoking compilation that will aid readers in their journey of self-discovery and understanding of deep, clairvoyant subjects. By sharing his expertise and knowledge, Stewart provides a life-changing experience within the pages of his story, crafting an unforgettable experience that will remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Soul Secrets: The Discovery Years” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
