Meagan Hollingsworth’s New Book, "Secrets of Castle Creet," Follows Two Best Friends Who Go on a Thrilling Journey to Find the Truth
Twin Falls, ID, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Meagan Hollingsworth has completed her most recent book, “Secrets of Castle Creet”: an engrossing novel about two best friends, Carla and Adria, who are bombarded with a series of mysterious events while on a trip.
Carla can’t help but wonder who is playing tricks on her, but are they tricks when a tiny whisper keeps telling her exactly where they plan to visit and ends up following them to their Irish destination? Carla tries to push it aside when she finds out her best friend’s mom finds a letter talking about a family key. Adria learns her ancestral ties to Ireland are bigger than she thought when she hears of an old castle home that is now abandoned with secrets of its own. They take on the trip to find out answers and expose the truth. What happens while they are in Ireland? Whom do they meet? And who were the Gallaghers?
Author Meagan Hollingsworth moved to southern Idaho a little over two years ago with her husband and two small boys, ages seven and three. She has a background in dance and has coached competitive teams for thirteen years back in her hometown, Lebanon, Oregon. Activities she enjoys include reading, traveling, and outdoor adventures with her family.
Meagan writes, “It was beautiful, partially hidden behind the draping green willow
trees. Ivy had begun to slowly climb up the sides of the solid gray brick. There was a small stone and wooden well standing in the front and a marvelous stone path that led all the way to the front door. There were three glass pane windows to the right and one large one above the door, giving the old place a face and identity. It was old but didn’t show its age. There were nicely placed stones encompassing the outer sides of the castle, building and building into the sky. The structure, the backbone of the building, was still standing perfectly. It was beautifully made up and arranged just enough to picture what it once was. A closer glance revealed a sign hanging off to the right of the red wooden door, ‘Castle Creet.’”
She continues, “The sound of birds chirping in the background gave a sense of
life upon the area, and wild lilies grew in the deepness of the woods close by. Somewhere in the distance, the sound of a small stream could be heard. The wind blew softly, and the clean, fresh scent of the open air was pleasant to inhale.”
Published by Fulton Books, Meagan Hollingsworth’s book invites readers to discover the truth alongside Carla and Adria.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Secrets of Castle Creet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
