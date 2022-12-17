Legendary Funk/R&B Band SKYY Reuniting for Live Show After 30 Years

The Ladies of SKYY and AKW Enterprises announce that after 30 years, the funk R&B band, SKYY, is reuniting in concert at The Cutting Room NYC, in New York City on February 25, 2023. The remaining original members of SKYY will be taking the stage and celebrating the re-release of their chart-topping RIAA gold certified album, Skyyline. This re-release is part of the Salsoul Records Disco Essentials Vinyl Series to be released on January 20, 2023.