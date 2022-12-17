Legendary Funk/R&B Band SKYY Reuniting for Live Show After 30 Years
The Ladies of SKYY and AKW Enterprises announce that after 30 years, the funk R&B band, SKYY, is reuniting in concert at The Cutting Room NYC, in New York City on February 25, 2023. The remaining original members of SKYY will be taking the stage and celebrating the re-release of their chart-topping RIAA gold certified album, Skyyline. This re-release is part of the Salsoul Records Disco Essentials Vinyl Series to be released on January 20, 2023.
New York, NY, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Ladies of SKYY are thrilled to announce the reunion of the Funk/R&B band, SKYY. In celebration of Salsoul Records’ re-release of their Billboard chart-topping album, SkyyLine, the remaining original members will hit the stage together in New York City for the first time in 30 years. AKW Enterprises will bring “SKYY: The Grand Reunion Concert” to The Cutting Room NYC on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Ken Murph, host of the popular broadcast “Murph in the Morning” on classicsoul1075.com, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the historic event, and international recording artist Carlton J. Smith will be the special guest performer. SKYY will be performing their hits from the classic SkyyLine album which will include Call Me, Let’s Celebrate, and When You Touch Me, along with other hits from their extensive catalogue.
SKYY’s musical legacy was skillfully chronicled in the TV ONE Unsung episode featuring the band. Marcus Chapman, radio personality and TVOne Unsung contributor said, “Participating in the SKYY episode of Unsung was an honor, but the whole band getting back together is a big surprise that I am definitely looking forward to.”
The Cutting Room, one of New York City’s is located at 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the Cutting Room NYC website or at www.ladiesofskyy.com. Doors open at 5:00 pm ET, showtime is at 6:00 pm ET.
The Ladies of SKYY are the original trio of sisters who provided the sensual signature sound of SKYY. Denise, Dolores, and Bonné Dunning continued the legacy of SKYY’S music after the band’s last performance in 1993. The band was formed in 1977, and included Solomon Roberts, Jr., Anibal “Booche” Sierra, Tommy McConnell, Larry Greenberg, and Gerald Lebon. SKYY set itself apart from other bands of that time with their space-age-inspired costumes and Brooklyn-funk inspired sound. They recorded 10 albums over 13 years with Salsoul, Capitol, and Atlantic Records. Other hits from their catalogue include Start of a Romance, Here’s To You, and Real Love.
Ken Murph, host of the popular broadcast “Murph in the Morning” on classicsoul1075.com, will be the Master of Ceremonies for the historic event, and international recording artist Carlton J. Smith will be the special guest performer. SKYY will be performing their hits from the classic SkyyLine album which will include Call Me, Let’s Celebrate, and When You Touch Me, along with other hits from their extensive catalogue.
SKYY’s musical legacy was skillfully chronicled in the TV ONE Unsung episode featuring the band. Marcus Chapman, radio personality and TVOne Unsung contributor said, “Participating in the SKYY episode of Unsung was an honor, but the whole band getting back together is a big surprise that I am definitely looking forward to.”
The Cutting Room, one of New York City’s is located at 44 East 32nd Street, New York, NY. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on the Cutting Room NYC website or at www.ladiesofskyy.com. Doors open at 5:00 pm ET, showtime is at 6:00 pm ET.
The Ladies of SKYY are the original trio of sisters who provided the sensual signature sound of SKYY. Denise, Dolores, and Bonné Dunning continued the legacy of SKYY’S music after the band’s last performance in 1993. The band was formed in 1977, and included Solomon Roberts, Jr., Anibal “Booche” Sierra, Tommy McConnell, Larry Greenberg, and Gerald Lebon. SKYY set itself apart from other bands of that time with their space-age-inspired costumes and Brooklyn-funk inspired sound. They recorded 10 albums over 13 years with Salsoul, Capitol, and Atlantic Records. Other hits from their catalogue include Start of a Romance, Here’s To You, and Real Love.
Contact
Faison Innovative ConceptsContact
Dr. Asa Arnold
973-986-1494
https://www.faisoninnovativeconcepts.com
The Ladies of SKYY staff - Denise Wilkinson or Dr. Asa Arnold contact@ladiesofskyy.com
Dr. Asa Arnold
973-986-1494
https://www.faisoninnovativeconcepts.com
The Ladies of SKYY staff - Denise Wilkinson or Dr. Asa Arnold contact@ladiesofskyy.com
Multimedia
Ladies of SKYY Announce the Salsoul Records Re-Release of SKYY’s Classic Album SkyyLine
Salsoul Records recently launched the Disco Essentials vinyl series, re-introducing the classic hits from its catalogue of soul, disco, and funk artists that listeners grew to love from the 70s and 80s. SKYY's classic RIAA certified gold album will be released in this series on January 20, 2023.
Categories