BDA Advises Doosan on Sale of Enpure to Skion Water
New York, NY, December 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Doosan Enerbility (“Doosan”), has sold the assets of UK-based Doosan Enpure (“Enpure”) to SKion Water, the German-based family office of entrepreneur Suzanne Klatten, whose family built BMW and Altana. SKion Water focuses exclusively on acquiring companies in the water and wastewater space.
Enpure is a global leader in water technologies and engineering & procurement services, catering to water treatment, water desalination, sludge treatment, waste-to-energy and other sectors. The business has over 400 reference projects including the world’s largest DAF pre-treatment desalination plant and the UK’s largest anaerobic digestion facility, holding the No.1 spot in global market share in water pre-treatment, since 2010.
BDA was the exclusive financial advisor to Doosan on the transaction.
Howard Lee, Partner and Head of BDA Seoul, said: “We’re pleased to have again supported our long-standing client Doosan on the sale of another non-core business. This transaction marks our fourth transaction with Doosan in 12 months. This is a testament to our commitment, and the trust we receive from our clients. It's also another example of our growing expertise in advising sustainability-orientated companies.”
Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, Head of BDA London, added: “Enpure’s divestment underlines continued investor appetite for technology and engineering solutions that deliver clean water, supporting sustainability objectives. It reflects an accelerating trend in non-core, cross-border corporate divestments. BDA is well placed to advise clients on both trends.”
BDA Team
Howard Lee, Partner, Seoul
Jonathan Aiken, Managing Director, London
Ruari Sinclair, Director, London
Nils Weng, Associate, London
Sanghyuk Yoon, Associate, Seoul
Sanghyun Lee, Analyst, Seoul
About Enpure
Enpure is a process engineering and technology company specialising in water, wastewater and sludge treatment as well as waste-to-energy solutions with a global presence. www.enpure.co.uk/index.html
About Doosan Enerbility
Doosan Enerbility [KRX: 034020], formerly known as Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, has supplied integrated solutions for power generation, energy and desalination plants in 40 countries around the world. With its proven expertise in the energy industry, Doosan strives to create a better future by bringing more sustainable energy solutions to the world. It has an order backlog of US$11bn. www.doosanenerbility.com/en
About SKion Water
SKion Water GmbH – through its operational subsidiaries Ovivo, EnviroChemie, ELIQUO WATER GROUP, Paques, Ecopreneur, ADASA, and Matten – is a technology and solution provider, as well as a plant manufacturer, in both municipal and industrial water and wastewater technology. In addition, it invests in innovative water technology companies. SKion Water is a subsidiary of German entrepreneur Susanne Klatten’s investment holding SKion GmbH. www.skionwater.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets.
bdapartners.com
