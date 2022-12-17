Magic and Mystery Abound in P.D. Workman's “Missing Powers”
Calgary, Canada, December 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Award-winning and USA Today Bestselling Author P.D. Workman is thrilled to announce the launch of her latest book “Missing Powers,” the sixteenth installment in her popular Reg Rawlins, Psychic Investigator series.
In “Missing Powers,” the characters of Black Sands are faced with a new mystery when the leader of a coven of warlocks, Davyn, goes missing. It’s up to Reg Rawlins and her friends to use their magical powers to locate him before it’s too late. Along the way they must face their own doubts and fears as they search for clues and discover secrets both old and new.
Praise for Missing Powers:
"When a warlock goes missing… I never cease to be amazed and entertained by the fertile imagination of P. D. Workman as she weaves wondrous adventures for her incredible characters while still managing to subtly incorporate some real-world issues into the story." - Kim, Goodreads reviewer
"Another great book in this series." - Kandy, Goodreads reviewer
About The Author
P.D. Workman is a USA Today Bestselling author, winner of several awards from Library Services for Youth in Custody and the InD’tale Magazine’s Crowned Heart award, and has published over 90 mystery/suspense/thriller and young adult books, including stand alones and these series: Auntie Clem's Bakery cozy mysteries, Reg Rawlins Psychic Investigator paranormal mysteries, Zachary Goldman Mysteries (PI), Kenzie Kirsch Medical Thrillers, Parks Pat Mysteries (police procedural), and YA series: Tamara's Teardrops, Between the Cracks, and Breaking the Pattern.
Workman loves writing about the underdog, who the reader may love or hate. She has been praised for her realistic details, deep characterization, and sensitive handling of the serious social issues that appear in all of her stories, from light cozy mysteries through to darker, grittier young adult and mystery/suspense books.
