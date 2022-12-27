RE.DOCTOR Releases Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring
Sheridan, WY, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- RE.DOCTOR, through its development of Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM), has engineered a pre-diabetes solution that is non-invasive, easily accessible, and low cost.
The latest Singapore National Population Health Survey shows that diabetes, and its related outcomes, are expected to be a significant problem worldwide, with a projected 1 in 2 diabetic patients being undiagnosed by 2030.
The potential to vastly enhance chronic illness management such as Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM) is still largely untapped.
Simon Censon, Cofounder of RE.DOCTOR stated, "By monitoring blood glucose levels, RE.DOCTOR provides the ability to pre-emptively identify individuals with pre-diabetes and potentially allow diabetics to dynamically manage their treatment for better blood glucose control."
RE.DOCTOR leverages the latest technological advancement in signal processing, PPG technologies, and artificial intelligence (AI) to assess the risk of impaired glucose regulation.
"Inter-beat-interval data collection via the mobile phone app allows our AI model to compute the relevant digital biomarkers correlated with the symptoms of prediabetes or T2DM and display the risk of developing diabetes," noted Mr. Censon.
According to the IDF Diabetes Atlas Tenth edition 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes.
The total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045, while 3 in 4 adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries.
RE.DOCTOR intends to contribute to the goal of reducing the rate of diabetes by making its app available at minimal cost to NGO's and public health care providers.
As a leading US based developer of AI for Health, and Vital Sign Monitor app developer, RE.DOCTOR is a reliable and forward-thinking partner.
Simon Cenon
813-303-9258
https://re.doctor
