Merrie Costello’s New Book, "Lucy the Lake Dog," is an Adorable Story That Unfolds a Labrador Retriever’s Sweet Life
Mission Hills, KS, December 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Merrie Costello, a loving wife, mother, and furmom, has completed her most recent book, “Lucy the Lake Dog”: a charming picture book that depicts the carefree life of a pampered dog named Lucy. She loves spending most of her time by the lake. She enjoys running around, chasing squirrels and blue herons, chewing sticks, and swimming with the fish. But at the end of the day, what she loves most is to come home to her beloved family.
Costello shares, “Lucy is a curious chocolate Labrador retriever who lives at a house on the lake with her family. She loves to explore all the fun down at the lake, like swimming with the fish, chasing blue herons, feeling the wind as the sailboats race by, and watching the clouds make funny shapes. If she had her way, she would run around free at her leisure every day, but one summer morning when her patience is tested, she realizes all of life's sweetest moments are best spent with the ones she loves.”
Published by Fulton Books, Merrie Costello’s book is a heartwarming piece that celebrates the beauty of having an affectionate family.
It’s a super sweet read accompanied by soft illustrations.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Lucy the Lake Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
