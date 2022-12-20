Aminat Bobcombe’s New Book, "Talk to Mama," Follows a Young Girl, Named Riyah, as She Begins to Say Her First Words and Her Mother's Anticipation to Hear Her Say, "Mama"
Mansfield, TX, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Aminat Bobcombe, a family medicine physician who enjoys spending time with family, traveling, and bike riding, has completed her first book, “Talk to Mama”: a charming tale that centers around a young girl who begins to talk, but struggles to say the one word her mother wants to hear most: “Mama.”
“Riyah is a beautiful little one-year-old girl whose first words came with much anticipation,” writes Bobcombe. “She quickly mastered her hellos and her goodbyes. She could say ‘eat’ when she was hungry, and ‘finish’ when she was done. ‘Dada’ came pretty easy for her too. As her vocabulary continued to build, mom stayed at the edge of her seat, waiting for her to say ‘Mama.’ Little did she know, Riyah knew it all along, and with dad’s help she finally said it. The sweetest word any new mom could hear. This book is a fun reminder that our little ones know more than we think they do.”
Published by Fulton Books, Aminat Bobcombe’s book is inspired by the author, who looked forward to hearing her daughter say “Mama” when she began to speak. Full of vivid artwork and a heartwarming tale that parents and young readers alike can relate to, “Talk to Mama” is a beautiful tale that readers of all ages will want to return to over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Talk to Mama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
