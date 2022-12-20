Amber Anthony’s New Book, "The Gifted Twins Meet Buster the Wolf," Follows Twin Siblings with a Unique Gift as They Make New Friends on Their Journey Through the Woods
Stanley, NC, December 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amber Anthony, who enjoys art and capturing the beauty of nature through painting, has completed her most recent book, “The Gifted Twins Meet Buster the Wolf”: a thrilling tale that follows twin siblings as they set off on an exciting adventure through the woods, using their unique gift to make new friends.
“Twins Mary and Henry share a secret that only they know. The twins can talk to all animals,” writes Amber. “Join the gifted twins as they go explore the forest after meeting Buster the wolf. Mary and Henry will take off on an adventure to meet his woodland friends. What friends will the twins meet? Explore a forest full of colors and animals of different endangered species. The twins’ trip is a unique way to inform children of courage, friendships and fun facts about each animal.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amber Anthony’s book will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable journey as they learn all about the wonderful animals that Mary and Henry befriend. Full of vibrant artwork and delightful characters, young readers will want to revisit “The Gifted Twins Meet Buster the Wolf” over and over again, long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Gifted Twins Meet Buster the Wolf” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
