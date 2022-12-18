MTS' Harmony Dreamers to Release Emotional, Spirit-Lifting Holiday Single
MTS' chart-topping global collective of musicians will release “Without You” on December 16, 2022.
Denver, CO, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With a mission to bring together talented musicians from all around the world, MTS' Harmony Dreamers is a unique musical endeavor led by Byron Lee Scott. With their latest album, featuring a roster of diverse musicians from different fields of expertise, the band raced to the top of the UK iTunes and airplay charts with two singles. “I Come From Earth” currently sits at #2 on the UK Talk Radio airplay chart, while the “Nashville Jam mix” of the song reached #12 on the country sales chart. Now, Harmony Dreamers have announced an emotional new single, “Without You.” With a release date of December 16, 2022, the single is an ode to people who will be celebrating the 2022 holiday season without a loved one. The emotional single aims to infuse listeners with hope, while also letting them know that someone out there is going through the same situation.
Scott says, “The more I listen to this song, ‘Without You,’ with the upcoming holidays, it just tears me up, the timing. Two people very close to me, my older brother and my adopted son, just broke up with long time live-in partners, just within weeks. When I worked on the cruise ships, it was not uncommon during the holidays for people to be grieving and trying to find peace.”
He further added, “There were certain healing songs I played for them that they still message me about years later, even though I only knew them for 15 minutes.”
Watch the lyric video for “Without You” (available on December 16th) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6uVM5gG9qY&feature=youtu.be.
Although Scott plays many instruments throughout their debut album, this is the first release on which he plays all of the instruments and performs all vocals.
Harmony Dreamers’ sensational debut album, “I Come From Earth,” is a truly global record in both outlook and execution. The new studio project of prolific songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Byron Lee Scott, it offers a timely message of worldwide unity with contributions from an array of top-flight musicians from every continent, including 20 international backup singers. Ultra-melodic, rich in cultured harmonies, gorgeous orchestrations, and gentle psychedelia, Harmony Dreamers has earned comparisons to timeless greats including Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Steely Dan, and Crosby Stills & Nash. “I Come From Earth” melds diverse influences with a lyrical through-line of connection, togetherness, and optimism. For more information, please visit http://www.harmonydreamers.com
