MTS' Country Chart-Topper Lady Redneck Follows Top 10 iTunes Holiday Single with “The Christmas Song”
MTS' Dallas-based singer-songwriter, musician and social media personality Lady Redneck closes out the year with a cover of the Mel Torme classic, out on December 16, 2022.
Dallas, TX, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Since her solo debut in 2017, MTS' Lady Redneck has been a force to be reckoned with in the country music scene. Her quirky personality, paired with her signature country and Christian music sound, has brought her international fame and recognition. She is now bringing 2022 to an end with a memorable cover of an iconic Christmas single, “The Christmas Song.” Her rendition of the Mel Torme classic is the follow-up to her Top 10 UK iTunes Holiday chart single, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” “The Christmas Song” is available on all major platforms on December 16th, 2022.
In 2022 alone, Lady Redneck has enjoyed a string of international iTunes hits, including 5 Top 10s, including the #1 smash, “Pray for Peace.” Those singles have amassed over 100K Spotify streams, as well. Her rabid fanbase of more than 1 million followers on social media have helped to crowdfund her music releases.
About Lady Redneck: Stephanie “Lady Redneck” Lee is a country artist from Dallas, Texas. Her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs are making the world sit up and take notice of this blonde bombshell. Though she doesn’t look the part, her small-town roots and quirky personality have earned her the “Redneck” name that she proudly displays. She writes from the heart. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories.
Stephanie Lee was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, and raised until she was 12 years old, in a little town called Howe, Idaho, population 23. Before junior high her parents moved to the big city of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Stephanie Lee played in the family band, Dusty Boots, that performed all over the northwest. She grew up playing the guitar, piano, bass, fiddle, mandolin and drums. The family sold 40,000 CDs during their career. Now, Stephanie is doing her own thing, releasing her own songs and earning the respect of both fans and the industry’s toughest critics.
More details about Lady Redneck, and "The Christmas Song" can be seen at http://www.ladyredneck.org.
