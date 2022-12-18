JC Golf Selected to Manage Glen Ivy Golf Club
Glen Ivy Golf Club in Corona, California selected JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, to oversee operations for the property’s golf course.
San Marcos, CA, December 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Glen Ivy Golf Club in Corona, California selected JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, to oversee operations for the property’s golf course. This new addition is number thirteen in the amount of managed golf course properties for JC Golf in the western United States.
Glen Ivy Golf Club is located off of Highway I-15 between managed courses in San Diego County and Los Serranos Golf Club in Chino Hills, making it an ideal addition to JC Golf’s portfolio of Southern California courses. The golf course was also added to the JC Players Card program, a loyalty program by JC Golf for avid golfers who typically play at least five rounds of golf per year.
The par 72 course was designed by renowned golf course architect Ted Robinson Sr. and proves to be one of the most unique tracks in Southern California. Naturally positioned along hillsides, avocado groves and canyons, the course has beautiful views of the neighboring Cleveland National Forest.
The biggest surprise in the course layout is the signature eighteenth hole where there is a two-hundred foot drop in elevation from the tee box to the hole. This, along with several photo-opportunistic shots, adds a unique experience to the game.
"This course has one of the best facilities in Southern California and we are thrilled it is now part of the JC Players Card program," says Erik Johnson, Regional Director of Golf for JC Golf. “We have a talented team of golf professionals who have been hard at work for the last few months improving the conditions to bring the course back to its original quality. We look forward to re-introducing the course to area golfers and bringing excitement to those who will play for the first time."
Contact
