Argus Broker Affiliates Sell Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen are pleased to announce the sale of Lakeside Self Storage in Spicer, MN.
Minneapolis, MN, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke and Matt Haugen are pleased to announce the sale of Lakeside Self Storage in Spicer, MN. The facility provides 82,517 rentable square feet of drive up storage, climate controlled storage and office and warehouse space. The property is located in a popular lake home market and is equipped with a gate, security cameras and onsite office.
Lakeside Self Storage sold to a regional operator with a growing presence in the Midwest. Flannigan and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller.
Tom, Alex and Matt are the Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 651-269-6307.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Categories