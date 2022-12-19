Air-Weigh to Exhibit New On-Board Scale Solution at the United Rentals Supplier Show in Houston, Texas

Air-Weigh On-Board Scales will be exhibiting at the United Rentals Supplier Show on January 7-8 in Houston, Texas. Located at Booth #4504, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions line, QuickWeigh. Attendees to the United Rentals Supplier Show will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, retail box, and hardware kit.