Air-Weigh to Exhibit New On-Board Scale Solution at the United Rentals Supplier Show in Houston, Texas
Air-Weigh On-Board Scales will be exhibiting at the United Rentals Supplier Show on January 7-8 in Houston, Texas. Located at Booth #4504, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions line, QuickWeigh. Attendees to the United Rentals Supplier Show will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, retail box, and hardware kit.
Eugene, OR, December 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the United Rentals Supplier Show on January 7-8 in Houston, Texas. The United Rentals Supplier Show is the largest yearly show for all suppliers that work with United Rentals to showcase their goods or services.
"We are excited and honored to participate in the United Rentals Supplier Show. This is a terrific opportunity for Air-Weigh to interact with our strategic customers and demonstrate our appreciation for their continued business," said Steven Dwight, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Air-Weigh. "United Rentals has been an amazing customer for many years, and we hope to nourish those existing relationships, and even create a few new ones in the process."
Located at Booth #4504, Air-Weigh will be demonstrating the newest addition to the On-Board Scale Solutions line, QuickWeigh. An economical, Bluetooth® enabled scale for air-ride suspensions, QuickWeigh pairs with the new QuickWeigh app. The app is available on both the App Store for iPhone and Google Play for Android. Out of the box, QuickWeigh functions as a digital air gauge. After calibration using the app, QuickWeigh allows drivers to read weights instantly in the field with industry leading accuracy.
Attendees to the United Rentals Supplier Show will be able to interact with QuickWeigh scale, app, retail box, and hardware kit. For more information, please reach out to our team at 888-459-3444 or visit our website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, QuickWeigh and BinMaxx. For more information: www.air-weigh.com.
