Free Webinar: Testwell CTC++ 10.0 with New HTML Reporting Available
Verifysoft has released version 10.0 of Testwell CTC++. The new version of their leading code coverage analyzer is a major release and has completely new HTML reports.
Offenburg, Germany, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With version 10, the coverage measurement for differently preprocessed header variants and for conditionally compiled code is drastically simplified. Complete, similar reports are generated for all code variants.
In addition to ctclaunch for Windows, which has already been available since 2020, ctclaunch for Linux has now been introduced. This allows direct integration with numerous build systems such as Make or CMake.
The new HTML reports in modern design offer the following advantages:
Easy navigation and compact design,
Improved traceability of missing coverage,
Adaptability to differently structured projects,
better performance and simpler generation.
A free webinar about the innovations of Testwell 10.0.0 will be held on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (CET, Berlin, Wien, Zurich) (approx. 45 minutes). Please register here: https://www.verifysoft.com/en_Testwellctc_new-release_webinar
Testwell CTC++ is the leading code coverage tool for measuring test coverage on the host and on all (even the smallest) embedded targets. The tool can be used in safety-critical projects that need to be certified to DO-178C, ISO 26262, IEC 60880, IEC 61508, EN 50128, and other safety standards.
