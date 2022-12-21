Loveforce International Releases New Music by Honey Davis and the Loveforce Collective
On Friday, December 23, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, December 23, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be by Honey Davis. The Other will be by The Loveforce Collective. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Just for The Touch.” The song is in the Old School Soul music genre. Instrumentally it is a midtempo ballad with a laid-back feel and a sweet soul sound. Lyrically, it tells the story of one person that is in love and dedicated to another person who doesn't love them back. The goal of the song is to create a feeling of musical joy and subtle lyrical pain.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective is entitled “The Parade of Time.” Musically, it is a Jazz-Funk instrumental. It features laid back, yet tight interplay between the bass and drums and a synthesizer and a flute playing melodic high notes that weave in and out of the interplay between the bass and drum. The Parade of Time is meant to be background music for whatever the listener is doing, whether it is hanging out at a gathering of friends, dining, driving along a highway or chilling to a playlist.
The book being given away is the e-book version of What Faith Has Taught Me by The Prophet of Life will be given away. The book has writings by The Prophet of Life that he hopes will provide spiritual insights and life lessons that can help inspire readers towards living their best life. Topics covered in the book include gratitude, perception, how everything is connected, how belief can change the world and the secret to spiritual growth.
“This week we are honoring nostalgia with the Honey Davis single, Holiday chill with The Loveforce Collective single and the spirit of the holiday season with What Faith Has Taught Me,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
What Faith Has Taught Me will be given away on Friday, December 23rd, only on Amazon exclusively. The New Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
