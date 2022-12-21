Dr. Amparo Bernal’s New Book, "Destiny in the Wind," is an Impactful Memoir That Describes the Author’s Life Experience and Features the Most Significant People to Her
Recent release “Destiny in the Wind,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Amparo Bernal, is a memoir based on true events. The author wrote it with the hope of inspiring people who are experiencing difficulties in life not to give up.
Irving, TX, December 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Amparo Bernal, who was born in Bogotá in 1951, has completed her new book, “Destiny in the Wind”: a compelling memoir that describes the author’s journey through life and the people who have impacted her life, including her family members and the pivotal moments she experienced in the various chapters of her life.
Dr. Amparo Bemal spent her early years of life between Bogotá, the capital, and her family farm in the plains of Colombia. At the age of fourteen, she encountered tragedy and was left alone. Those circumstances forced her into an unwanted marriage and having her first child at age sixteen. She worked as a cashier to pay for her courses to finish high school. She separated from her abusive husband and worked her way into medical school.
Against all odds, she graduated from Cartagena University in 1980. Subsequently, she immigrated to the United States where she finished her training in internal medicine at Montefiore Medical Center in New York’s Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She also completed a master’s degree in public health at the University of Texas in Houston.
She worked with communities in need in New York and later in Dallas, Texas, with the Parkland Health & Hospital System. She also participates in medical missions around the world. She published a scientific article on the human papillomavirus and human immunodeficiency syndrome and presented a poster on the subject at the 2006 Aids World Conference.
She remarried in New York and had a second child. Her children became her motivation and anchor in life. Her strong character, persistence, discipline, and spirituality enabled her to achieve happiness and success. Now in her sixties, she has reflected on her past, written, and shared her story, "Destiny in the Wind," which she considers her legacy to her children and humanity.
She writes, “The memoir describes my life experience and features the most significant people to me: the multiple emotional losses from her childhood; her father as a baby; her dear aunt, whom I love like a mother; when I was at the age of four; my stepfather, who was the only father I remember; when I was at the age of nine; and more. Most notable is from when I was at the age of fourteen, when I experienced a life-changing event after a plane crash, where I lost all the rest of my family. I was left in the hands of a stranger who took my innocence, my childhood, and my inheritance, and because of whom I had mothered a child at the age of sixteen.”
She continues, “The book describes all the events that crushed my life and the way in which I rose from my tragedies, developing an unabated strength that took me to success. From finishing high school, to studying medicine, and graduating as a physician in 1980. I later migrated to the United States, where I specialized in internal medicine and got a master’s degree in public health. The book describes my experiences and uses as background my country of origin, Colombia: The culture, folklore, stories of life, passion, and emotions, are all intertwined with my life events.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Amparo Bernal’s new book invites readers to experience the journey of the author’s life.
Readers can purchase “Destiny in the Wind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
